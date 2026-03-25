WRB Stock Outperforms Industry: What Should Investors Do Now?

Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB have lost 0.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 9.7%.



W.R. Berkley has outperformed its peers, Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL, RLI Corp. RLI and Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL, which have lost 1%, 25.6%, and 32.8%, respectively, in the past year.



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The insurer has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion. The average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 2.3 million.

W.R. Berkley beat earnings estimates in two of the past four quarters, matched in one and missed in one, with an average surprise of 0.97%.

WRB’s Encouraging Growth Projection

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for W.R. Berkley’s 2026 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 5%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $15.08 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 3.4%.



The consensus estimate for 2027 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 5.9% and 4.6%, respectively, from the corresponding 2026 estimates.

WRB’s Favorable Return on Capital

Return on equity for the trailing 12 months was 18.1%, which compared favorably with the industry’s 7.3%. This reflects its efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.



Also, return on invested capital (ROIC) has been increasing over the last few quarters while the company raised its capital investment over the same time frame. This reflects WRB’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income. ROIC in the trailing 12 months was 8.1%, better than the industry average of 5.7%.

Average Target Price for WRB Suggests Upside

Based on short-term price targets offered by 17 analysts, the Zacks average price target is $69.35 per share. The average suggests a potential 5.8% upside from the last closing price.



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WRB Shares are Expensive

WRB shares are trading at a premium to the industry. Its price-to-book value of 2.55X is higher than the industry average of 1.4X.

Factors Acting in Favor of WRB Stock

As part of its growth strategy, WRB has been focusing on commercial lines, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines and specialty personal lines, where it also has a competitive advantage.



WRB’s insurance business, which contributes the lion’s share to net premium written, is poised to grow on the strength of several new startup units in varied business lines, expansion of international business that offers diversification benefits, rate increase, market dislocations and high retention.



W.R. Berkley remains focused on expanding selectively in attractive global markets and thus has operations in the emerging markets of the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.



WRB boasts more than 60 straight quarters of favorable reserve development, given its prudent underwriting. Operational excellence supports it in maintaining a solid balance sheet with sufficient liquidity and strong cash flows.

End Notes

The property and casualty insurer is set to grow on rate increases, reserving discipline, diversification benefits, momentum in international business, investment in alternative assets, and consistent cash flow.



Banking on consistent cash flow, W.R. Berkley has been hiking dividends since 2005, as well as paying special dividends apart from buying back shares. Its dividend yield of 0.5% appears attractive compared with the industry average of 0.2%, making it an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.



Given the premium valuation, it is better to stay cautious about this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.