WRB Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Premiums, Investment Income

W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB reported second-quarter 2026 operating income of $1.27 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.5%. The bottom line increased 21% year over year.

The insurer benefited from higher premiums, strong investment income growth and lower catastrophe losses.

Behind the Headlines

W.R. Berkley’s net premiums written were about $3.4 billion, up 2.4% year over year. The figure surpassed our estimate of $3.4 billion.

Operating revenues totalled $ 3.8 billion, up 3.6% year over year, driven by higher net premiums earned, improved net investment income, and higher revenues from non-insurance businesses. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.87%.

W.R. Berkley Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

W.R. Berkley Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | W.R. Berkley Corporation Quote

Net investment income grew 10.4% to $418.7 million, supported by higher invested assets and higher portfolio yields. The figure topped our estimate of $407 million. The consensus estimate was $395.6 million.

Total expenses declined 0.3% to $3.1 billion, reflecting lower other operating costs and interest expense, partly offset by higher loss and loss expenses. The figure was lower than our estimate of $3.20 billion.

The loss ratio improved 160 basis points (bps) to 61.5, while the expense ratio remained flat year over year at 28.5.

Catastrophe losses of $62.4 million were lower than the $99.2 million incurred in the year-ago quarter. The consolidated combined ratio (a measure of underwriting profitability) improved 160 basis points year over year to 90, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92.

Q2 Segment Details

Net premiums written at the Insurance segment increased 3.7% year over year to $3.12 billion in the quarter, primarily driven by higher premiums from other liability, short-tail lines, auto and professional liability. The figure was slightly higher than our estimate.

The combined ratio deteriorated 70 basis points year over year to 91.4. Our estimate was 94.1.

Net premiums written in the Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment decreased 9.3% year over year to $306.3 million. The figure missed our estimate of $393.8 million.

The combined ratio improved 810 bps to 79.3, which was lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Our estimate for the metric was 86.1.

WRB's Financial Update

W.R. Berkley exited the second quarter of 2026 with total assets worth $45.7 billion compared with $43.9 billion at the 2025-end level.

Senior notes and other debt increased 0.01% from the 2025-end levels to $1.83 billion.

Book value per share increased 3% from 2025-end levels to $26.50.

Cash flow from operations was $800 million, up 13.7% year over year.

Operating return on equity in the second quarter increased 50 basis points year over year to 20.5%.

Capital Deployment

Total capital returned to shareholders was $334.1 million, consisting of $111.5 million in share repurchases, $37.1 million in regular dividends and $185.5 million in special dividends.

WRB’s Zacks Rank

W.R. Berkley currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

The Progressive Corporation’s PGR second-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $4.85 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%. The bottom line, however, decreased 6.1% year over year. Net premiums written were $21.1 billion in the quarter, up 5% from $20.1 billion a year ago.

Net premiums earned grew 6% to $21.6 billion. The reported figure met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Net realized gains on securities were $604 million, up 56% year over year. Combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — deteriorated 110 basis points from the prior-year quarter’s level to 87.1.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV reported second-quarter 2026 core income of $10.04 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.21 by 92.7%. The bottom line climbed 54% year over year. Revenues of $12.09 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.27 billion by 1.5%.

Net investment income rose 14% year over year to $1.07 billion pre-tax ($883 million after tax). The combined ratio improved 670 basis points year over year to 83.6%, reflecting lower catastrophe losses, stronger reserve development and a better underlying combined ratio.

Upcoming Releases

Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF has an Earnings ESP of +7.2% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.82, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 7.6%.

CINF’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.