WRB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.56, changing hands as low as $66.12 per share. Berkley Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WRB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WRB's low point in its 52 week range is $54.8067 per share, with $79.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.42. The WRB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

