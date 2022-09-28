WRB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.61, changing hands as high as $63.77 per share. Berkley Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WRB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WRB's low point in its 52 week range is $60.89 per share, with $99.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.76.

