WRAP Unveils WrapShield for Enhanced Defense & Public Safety Prowess

Wrap Technologies, Inc. WRAP has launched an autonomous defense and public safety platform, WrapShield, designed to help government agencies in early detection of threats, improve decision-making and coordinate appropriate responses. As part of the launch, the company announced a strategic investment in Israel-based Frenel Imaging Ltd. and secured exclusive commercialization rights across the United States and NATO for Frenel's TPiCore thermal-polarimetric sensing technology.

WrapShield Combines AI, Advanced Sensors and Response Technologies

WrapShield integrates advanced sensing technologies, artificial intelligence, command-and-control systems and response capabilities into a unified operating platform. Its open architecture allows government agencies to integrate existing and future sensors, AI tools and response technologies within a single operational ecosystem.

Advanced Thermal-Polarimetric Imaging Powers Threat Detection

The platform's detection layer is built on Frenel's TPiCore thermal-polarimetric imaging technology, which captures both thermal intensity and polarization data to identify the physical characteristics of objects. Unlike conventional thermal imaging systems that rely primarily on heat signatures, the technology is designed to detect RF-silent and difficult-to-identify threats by analyzing their material composition. AI-assisted analytics then classify threats, provide decision support and recommend mission-appropriate responses while maintaining human oversight.

Platform Offers Broad Operational Benefits

WrapShield is intended to enhance situational awareness, accelerate threat detection and support faster operational responses across complex security environments. The platform can integrate both WRAP's own technologies and third-party defense systems, enabling customers to deploy kinetic or non-kinetic, lethal or non-lethal responses based on operational requirements. Initially focused on countering unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), the platform is designed to address evolving security challenges across defense, public safety, border security and critical infrastructure protection.

Wrap Expands Long-Term Growth Opportunity

Beyond counter-UAS applications, Wrap expects WrapShield to support additional use cases, including defense intelligence, maritime surveillance, autonomous systems, robotics and industrial monitoring. The company believes thermal-polarimetric sensing can serve as a core technology for future AI-enabled security and autonomous platforms. Through continued investments in advanced sensing capabilities, Wrap aims to expand WrapShield into a comprehensive operating platform for next-generation defense and public safety missions.

Benefits of the Recent Move to Wrap

The launch of WrapShield broadens Wrap Technologies' portfolio beyond its legacy non-lethal public safety offerings, including BolaWrap, WrapVision and WrapReality, into the rapidly expanding defense and homeland security markets. The new launch is expected to primarily support WRAP’s technology-enabled services business, as the AI-driven platform aligns with the company's strategy of expanding software, managed services and digital security offerings. Technology-enabled services comprised nearly 21% of WRAP’s consolidated revenues in the first quarter of 2026.

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