Wrap Technologies relocates manufacturing, distribution facility to Virginia

Wrap Technologies (WRAP) announced the relocation of its manufacturing and distribution facility to Virginia, citing Virginia’s strategic location as a key factor in its decision. Wrap’s new 20,000-square-foot facility has a dedicated professional services division at its core. This division will focus on training, talent development, and customer support to promote integration, large-scale implementation, and ongoing service for law enforcement agencies nationwide.

