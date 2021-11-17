Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shareholders have earned a 12% CAGR over the last three years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 25% in that time. In contrast the stock is up over the last three years. In that time, it is up 42%, which isn't bad, but not amazing either.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Because Wrap Technologies made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years Wrap Technologies saw its revenue grow at 104% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. While long-term shareholders have made money, the 12% per year gain over three years isn't that great given the rising market. We would have thought the top-line growth might have impressed buyers more. If the business can trend towards profitability and fund its growth, then the market could present an opportunity. But you might want to take a closer look at this one.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:WRAP Earnings and Revenue Growth November 17th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Wrap Technologies shares, which cost holders 5.8%, while the market was up about 30%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 12% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Wrap Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Wrap Technologies you should be aware of.

But note: Wrap Technologies may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

