Wrap Technologies Launches Managed Safety and Response Connected Ecosystem in Virginia Following Governor Youngkin's Support

Wrap Technologies launches Managed Safety and Response Connected Ecosystem in Virginia, enhancing law enforcement training and technology integration.

Quiver AI Summary

Wrap Technologies has launched its Managed Safety and Response (MSR) Connected Ecosystem in Virginia, following support from Governor Glenn Youngkin. This initiative aims to modernize law enforcement training and improve public safety through integrated solutions that include advanced training systems, AI-powered reporting, and a Drone as First Responder program. Virginia agencies will be among the first to implement these innovations, which are designed to enhance officer safety and effectiveness while simplifying the adoption of new technologies. Wrap's strategic vision emphasizes a reliable supply chain for body cameras and comprehensive support services to foster public trust and improve law enforcement operations. With a focus on cutting-edge solutions and continuous support, Wrap aims to transform policing practices in Virginia.

Potential Positives

Launch of the Managed Safety and Response (MSR) Connected Ecosystem in Virginia, marking a significant step in modernizing law enforcement training and safety solutions.

Demonstrated support from Governor Glenn Youngkin, indicating strong governmental backing and potential future collaborative opportunities.

Introduction of a TAA-compliant, NON-Chinese supply chain for body cameras, enhancing security and reliability for law enforcement agencies.

Commitment to integrating advanced technologies, including AI-powered reporting and drone response programs, positioning the company as a leader in innovative public safety solutions.

Potential Negatives

Wrap Technologies may face challenges due to the complexities and lengthy evaluation and sales cycles associated with selling products to law enforcement and government entities.

The mention of potential risks associated with product defects and litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries could reflect negatively on Wrap's product reliability and public perception.

The reliance on forward-looking statements that highlight several risks and uncertainties may raise concerns about the company’s future performance and stability among investors.

FAQ

What is the Managed Safety and Response (MSR) Connected Ecosystem?

The MSR Connected Ecosystem is Wrap's integrated approach for modernizing law enforcement training and safety solutions.

How is Wrap Technologies enhancing law enforcement capabilities?

Wrap is delivering a fully managed service that consolidates support technologies to enhance officer safety and operational effectiveness.

What upcoming technologies will be launched in Virginia?

Virginia will see the introduction of drones as first responders, AI-powered reporting, and advanced training programs for officers.

Who supports Wrap Technologies' initiatives in Virginia?

Governor Glenn Youngkin and various public safety institutions in Virginia have expressed vocal support for Wrap's initiatives.

How does Wrap address the challenges of adopting new technologies?

Wrap simplifies technology adoption by providing integrated solutions and continuous support tailored for law enforcement agencies.

$WRAP Insider Trading Activity

$WRAP insiders have traded $WRAP stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WRAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELWOOD G NORRIS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 102,355 shares for an estimated $173,162.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WRAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $WRAP stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Following Governor Youngkin’s November announcement, Early Adopter Program Launches in Virginia, Highly Anticipated Defense Tech Drones, Body Cameras, AI Integration and International Expansion to Follow









This news follows: Wrap Technologies Launches Go-Forward Strategy, Advancing End-to-End Public Safety and Defense Solutions with New Virginia Facility







NORTON, Va., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or, the “Company”) today announced the launch of its highly anticipated Managed Safety and Response (MSR) Connected Ecosystem in Virginia, with the aim of delivering a modern approach for law enforcement training, defensive tactics and real-time safety solutions. With past vocal support of Governor Glenn Youngkin and Virginia’s public safety institutions, Wrap hopes to establish the Commonwealth as a leader in next-generation policing solutions.





As early adopters, Virginia agencies will be the first to benefit from Wrap’s integrated approach, which combines enhanced training, automated support systems and a scalable ecosystem designed to seamlessly integrate follow-on technologies.





The Company is evolving to meet agency demand for integrated service delivery of disparate support technologies and embedded recurring training. This approach will see Wrap invest in a core group of world-class professional services leaders and then digitize value delivery through AI-powered workflows, ensuring exemplary customer satisfaction in its MSR service.





This announcement highlights Wrap’s strategic vision for the future of public safety, including:







A



TAA-compliant, NON-Chinese supply chain



for body cameras, aiming to ensure secure and reliable technology for law enforcement agencies advancing a first-in-class



Made in America



supply chain.



A for body cameras, aiming to ensure secure and reliable technology for law enforcement agencies advancing a first-in-class supply chain.





Newly Developed AI-powered reporting



, leveraging body-worn camera audio to instantly generate high-quality, detailed incident reports—with the goal of reducing administrative workload and increasing accuracy.



, leveraging body-worn camera audio to instantly generate high-quality, detailed incident reports—with the goal of reducing administrative workload and increasing accuracy.





The upcoming launch of a Drone as First Responder (DFR) program



, featuring advanced payloads that enhance situational awareness, rapid response, and officer safety.



, featuring advanced payloads that enhance situational awareness, rapid response, and officer safety.





Advanced Defensive Tactics & Training



– structured follow-on actions after BolaWrap deployment, aiming to ensure proper de-escalation techniques.



– structured follow-on actions after BolaWrap deployment, aiming to ensure proper de-escalation techniques.





Connected Training



, including in-person officer instruction and an



exclusive video training library



designed to coach officers in



BolaWrap de-escalation approaches



that align with today’s modern safety standards.



, including in-person officer instruction and an designed to coach officers in that align with today’s modern safety standards.





Comprehensive VR Training Expansion



– all of our de-escalation scenarios are now included in



Wrap’s immersive VR training system



with opportunities for custom environment development.







Scot Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, stated: “We've listened to our customers. We heard their concerns and understood the challenges of adopting technologies due to complexity and lack of resources. Wrap is addressing this pain point by aiming to deliver a trusted, fully managed service that consolidates fragmented technologies into a cohesive solution. We believe our first-in-class MSR Connected Ecosystem simplifies adoption, reduces operational burden, and exceeds current market offerings thereby ensuring agencies have the tools, training, and support needed to enhance officer safety and effectiveness.”





Wrap is deeply committed to supporting law enforcement by delivering innovative, practical, and effective solutions that focus on officer safety, improving public trust, and streamlining operations. Wrap recognizes the challenges agencies face in adopting new technologies, integrating disparate tools, and ensuring officers receive the training and resources needed to operate effectively in the field.





Wrap’s MSR Connected Ecosystem is designed to bridge these gaps, which we believe provides a seamless, scalable, and intelligent platform that empowers officers to make better decisions, reduce risk, and enhance de-escalation efforts. By prioritizing trust, reliability, and continuous support, Wrap is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that truly serve those who protect and serve.







Governor Youngkin's



support to relocate Wrap’s facility to Southwest Virginia indicates alignment for this expansion to leverage innovative technologies that enhance public safety. By integrating advanced solutions like the MSR Connected Ecosystem, the Commonwealth aims to set a new standard in law enforcement practices, ensuring safer communities for all Virginians.





The MSR Connected Ecosystem is designed to reduce cognitive load and simplify decision-making in critical moments, transforming the way officers operate in the field. Wrap is advancing law enforcement capabilities by delivering fully managed safety services alongside essential response tools like BolaWrap, ensuring officers have the support they need when it matters most.





To learn more about Wrap Technologies and the Managed Safety and Response Connected Ecosystem, visit www.Wrap.com.



www.Wrap.com



.







About Wrap Technologies, Inc.







Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a leading global provider of advanced public safety solutions, integrating ultramodern technology, cutting-edge tools, and comprehensive services to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations around the world. Guided by a no-harm principle, Wrap is dedicated to developing groundbreaking solutions that empower public safety agencies to safeguard the communities they serve in a manner that fosters stronger relationships, driving safer outcomes, empowering public safety and communities to move forward together.





Wrap’s BolaWrap



®



solution encompasses an innovative and patented hand-held remote restraint device, strategically engineered with Wrap’s no-harm guiding principle to proactively deter escalation by deploying a Kevlar



®



tether that safely restrains individuals from a distance. Combined with BolaWrap



®



training, certified by the esteemed International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), Wrap enables officers from over 1000 agencies across the U.S. and 60 countries around the world, with the expertise to effectively use BolaWrap



®



as an early intervention measure, mitigating potential risks and injuries, averting tragic outcomes, with the goal to save lives with each wrap.





Wrap Reality™, the Company’s advanced virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform that equips first responders with the discipline and practice to prevent escalation, de-escalate conflicts, and apply appropriate tactical use-of-force measures to better perform in the field. By offering a growing range of real-life scenarios, Wrap Reality™ addresses the dynamic nature of modern law enforcement situations for positive public safety outcomes, building safer communities one decision at a time.





Wrap’s Intrensic solution is a comprehensive, secure and efficient body worn camera and evidence collection and management solution designed with innovative technology to quickly capture, safely handle, securely store, and seamlessly track evidence, all while maintaining full transparency throughout the process. With meticulous consolidation and professional management of evidence, confidence in law enforcement and the justice system soars, fostering trust and reliability in court outcomes. Intrensic’s efficient system streamlines the entire process seamlessly, empowering all public safety providers to focus on what matters, expediting justice with integrity.







Trademark Information







Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap



®



, Wrap Reality™ and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.







Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements – Safe Harbor Statement







This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should”, “believe”, “target”, “project”, “goals”, “estimate”, “potential”, “predict”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s listing standards; the Company’s ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company’s ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company’s ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company’s product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.







Investor Relations Contact:







(800) 583-2652





ir@wrap.com



