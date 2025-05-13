Wrap Technologies, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Q1 2025 Financial and Operational Results

Wrap Technologies will hold a conference call on May 16 to discuss Q1 2025 financial results.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. plans to host a conference call on May 16, 2025, at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2025, which will be released beforehand. The presentation will be led by company management, followed by a Q&A session where stakeholders can submit questions prior to the call. Wrap is known for its innovative public safety solutions, including the BolaWrap® device, which offers a non-lethal method for restraining individuals. The company emphasizes its commitment to enhancing public safety through technology and effective training, and it serves over 1,000 agencies globally. The press release also includes a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements and potential risks affecting the company's future performance.

Wrap Technologies is scheduled to announce its financial and operational results for Q1 2025, showcasing transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The company's innovative product offerings, such as the BolaWrap® and Wrap Reality™ VR, continue to position it as a leader in the public safety technology sector.

Over 1,000 agencies in the U.S. and 60 countries utilize Wrap's solutions, indicating strong market acceptance and a growing customer base.

The upcoming conference call includes an interactive Q&A segment, inviting stakeholder engagement and emphasizing the company's open approach to investor relations.

Forward-looking statements are included in the release, highlighting significant uncertainties and risks that may impact the company's future performance and operational outcomes.

There is no disclosure of specific financial or operational results prior to the upcoming call, which may lead to concerns from investors about the company's performance.

The release mentions the ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards, indicating potential regulatory or operational challenges that could impact the company's status on the exchange.

What is the date and time of Wrap Technologies' conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for Friday, May 16, 2025, at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I submit questions for the Wrap Technologies conference call?

Questions can be submitted via email to ir@wrap.com by 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on May 15, 2025.

Where can I find Wrap Technologies' financial results?

The financial results will be available in the “Investors” section of Wrap’s website prior to the conference call.

What technology does Wrap Technologies focus on?

Wrap Technologies specializes in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, including the BolaWrap® system.

How is the BolaWrap® system designed to enhance safety?

The BolaWrap® safely restrains individuals from a distance without using pain, reducing the risk of injury to officers and subjects.

Full Release



MIAMI, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Wrap Technologies, Inc,



(NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or, the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, today announces it plans to hold a conference call on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time (6:15 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial and operational results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.





The financial and operational results are expected to be issued in a press release prior to the call.





Wrap management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.





Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call at



ir@wrap.com



by 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on May 15, 2025. Questions will be addressed based on the relevance to the Company’s strategic direction and execution, stockholder base and public disclosure rules.







Date:



Friday, May 16, 2025







Time:



9:15 a.m. Eastern Time (6:15 a.m. Pacific Time)







Webcast Link:





Click here to register







The first quarter 2025 earnings press release with financial results and other related materials will be available on the “Investors” section of Wrap’s website at



ir@wrap.com



.







About Wrap Technologies, Inc.









Wrap Technologies



, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in public safety solutions, bringing together cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.







Wrap’s







BolaWrap











®









solution is a safer way to gain compliance—without pain.



This innovative, patented device deploys light, sound, and a Kevlar



®



tether to safely restrain individuals from a distance, giving officers critical time and space to manage non-compliant situations before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate—instead, it helps officers operate lower on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap



®



is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap’s commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.









Wrap Reality™ VR







is an advanced, fully immersive training simulator designed to enhance decision-making under pressure.



As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap Reality™ equips officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high stakes encounters effectively, leading to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.









Wrap’s Intrensic







solution is an advanced body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency, security, and transparency.



Designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, Intrensic seamlessly captures, stores, and manages digital evidence, ensuring integrity and full chain-of-custody compliance. With automated workflows, secure cloud storage, and intuitive case management tools, it streamlines operations, reduces administrative burden, and enhances courtroom credibility.







Trademark Information







Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap



®



, Wrap Reality™ and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.







Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements – Safe Harbor Statement







This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should”, “believe”, “target”, “project”, “goals”, “estimate”, “potential”, “predict”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the expected benefits of the acquisition of W1 Global, LLC, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s listing standards; the Company’s ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company’s ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company’s ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company’s product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.





Investor Relations Contact:





(800) 583-2652







ir@wrap.com





