Wrap Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Wrap Technologies, Inc. will hold a conference call on March 31, 2025, to discuss Q4 2024 financial results.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. has announced a conference call scheduled for March 31, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. The management will present the details, followed by a question-and-answer session, allowing stakeholders to submit questions beforehand via email. Additionally, the company, which specializes in public safety solutions including the BolaWrap® device and advanced training simulations, emphasized its commitment to improving law enforcement practices through innovative technology. The full earnings press release and related documents will be available on their website prior to the call.

Potential Positives

Wrap Technologies will be discussing its financial and operational results for Q4 and the full year 2024 in an upcoming conference call, providing transparency to investors and stakeholders.

The company's products, such as the BolaWrap and Intrensic systems, emphasize innovation in public safety solutions, which could strengthen its market position and appeal to law enforcement agencies.

Wrap Technologies has established its credibility by training over 1,000 agencies worldwide, which may enhance trust and demand for their technology solutions.

The press release highlights Wrap's commitment to public safety, focusing on reducing injury risk for both officers and the public, which may resonate positively with communities and stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements highlight significant uncertainties regarding the company's future performance, particularly related to the expected benefits of the recent acquisition and the ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards.

The press release mentions potential risks like product defects, litigation risks, and lengthy sales cycles, which could adversely affect operations and financial results.

The need for compliance with rigorous government regulations and the ability to obtain necessary export licenses introduce additional operational challenges that may impact the company's growth.

FAQ

When will Wrap Technologies hold its next conference call?

Wrap Technologies' next conference call is scheduled for March 31, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I submit questions for the Wrap conference call?

Questions can be submitted via email to ir@wrap.com by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 28, 2025.

Where can I find the financial results for Wrap's fourth quarter?

The financial results will be available in the “Investors” section of Wrap's website following the earnings press release.

What is the purpose of Wrap's upcoming conference call?

The conference call will discuss the financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

What products does Wrap Technologies specialize in?

Wrap specializes in public safety solutions including BolaWrap®, Wrap Reality™ VR, and the Intrensic body-worn camera system.

MIAMI, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or, the “Company”) today announced it will hold a conference call on Monday, March 31, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





Wrap management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.





Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call at ir@wrap.com by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 28, 2025. Questions will be addressed based on the relevance to the Company’s strategic direction and execution, stockholder base and public disclosure rules.







Date:



Monday, March 31, 2025







Time:



4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)







Webcast Link



:



Click here to register







The fourth quarter 2024 earnings press release with financial results and other related materials will be available on the “Investors” section of Wrap’s website at ir@wrap.com.







About Wrap Technologies, Inc.









Wrap Technologies



, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in public safety solutions, bringing together cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.







Wrap’s







BolaWrap











®









solution is a safer way to gain compliance—without pain.



This innovative, patented device deploys light, sound, and a Kevlar



®



tether designed to safely restrain individuals from a distance, giving officers critical time and space to manage non-compliant situations before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 does not shoot, strike, shock or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers operate lower on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap



®



is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap’s commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.









Wrap Reality™ VR







is an advanced, fully immersive training simulator designed to enhance decision-making under pressure.



As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap Reality™ equips officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high stakes encounters effectively, leading to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.









Wrap’s Intrensic







solution





(“Intrensic”)





is an advanced body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency, security, and transparency.



Designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, Intrensic seamlessly captures, stores, and manages digital evidence, ensuring integrity and full chain-of-custody compliance. With automated workflows, secure cloud storage, and intuitive case management tools, it streamlines operations, reduces administrative burden, and enhances courtroom credibility.







Trademark Information







Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap



®



, Wrap Reality™ and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.







Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements – Safe Harbor Statement







This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should”, “believe”, “target”, “project”, “goals”, “estimate”, “potential”, “predict”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the expected benefits of the acquisition of W1 Global, LLC, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s listing standards; the Company’s ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company’s ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company’s ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company’s product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.





Investor Relations Contact:





(800) 583-2652







ir@wrap.com





