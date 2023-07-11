Wrangle Explosive Gains With a Next-Gen Quant System

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

*********

The emergence of artificial intelligence is forcing a lot of people, companies, and even whole industries to rethink the way they fundamentally operate.

One such industry is the financial industry and, more specifically, the world of stock-picking.

I believe that within five years, artificial intelligence will obsolete human stock-pickers.

That is, over the next five years, human-driven trading strategies (also known as “discretionary strategies”) will be increasingly replaced by quantitative trading strategies. These will use big data and analytics to deliver better and more consistent returns than any discretionary strategy could.

And I say this as a top-ranked stock-picker who has made a name for himself by regularly picking multiple 10X stock winners every year.

Even I admit that quantitative strategies will replace me. No doubt about it. I’m humble enough to admit that.

But I’m not going anywhere anytime soon.

While humbled by AI’s ability to transform the industry of stock-picking, I’m fully determined to get on the right side of this shift.

I’m committed to leveraging the growing power of big data and analytics to create the best quantitative trading strategies available.

Case-in-point: My Breakout Trader system, which uses quantitative stage analysis to identify stocks in the early stages of big technical breakouts.

Driving Gains With a Next-Gen Quant System

Frankly, over the past few months, that system has been kicking butt and taking names.

In fact, last month alone, we used the system to book partial profits of roughly 85%, 40%, and 100% on three different stocks.

The month before that, we booked profits of roughly 70%, 25%, 30%, 40%, and 35%.

And the month before that, we used the system to score profits of ~40% on two different stocks.

All those gains happened in matter of months. Some took just a few weeks. Needless to say, we are pleased with the results. It is a prime example of adapting to the Age of AI.

But I’m not here today to tell you about Breakout Trader.

That is what has happened. And I’m here today to tell you about what will happen…

Specifically, what will happen this Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. EST.

I’m a big believer that complacency is the enemy of progress. The moment you get comfortable is the moment you stop progressing.

It is also the moment someone else passes you.

The same is true when developing quantitative trading strategies. The moment we stop developing bigger and better quant strategies is the moment AI passes us by and renders us obsolete.

I’m not going to let the machines win that easily.

So, while our Breakout Trader system has been racking up big winner after big winner here in 2023, I’ve been busy working on a high-octane adaptation of the system.

The next evolution, if you will.

And this Tuesday evening, I’m going to unveil it to the public for the first time ever.

The Final Word

So, what is the system all about?

To put it as succinctly as possible, it uses the core quantitative stage analysis strategy in Breakout Trader, modifies it slightly, and finds the most explosive stocks in the market – stocks that can soar hundreds of percent in a matter of weeks.

As I like to tell my team, this new system is our highly successful Breakout Trader system on steroids.

Bigger. Better. Faster.

If you’re still reading, that means you’re interested.

And if you’re interested, you should reserve your seat to my presentation on Tuesday night, where I’ll unveil this system and even give you a free stock pick that it just flagged as a “Strong Buy” with huge short-term upside potential.

Reserve your seat now.

Sincerely,

Luke Lango

Editor, Hypergrowth Investing

