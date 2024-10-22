W.R. Berkley's Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss

W.R. Berkley Corporation’s WRB third-quarter 2024 operating income of 93 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. The bottom line improved 3.3% year over year.



The insurer benefited from continued strong underwriting and investment income.

Behind the Headlines

W.R. Berkley’s net premiums written were a record $3.1 billion, up 7.3% year over year. Our estimate was also $3.1 billion.



Operating revenues came in at $3.4 billion, up 10.9% year over year, on the back of higher net premiums earned as well as improved net investment income. The top line however missed the consensus estimate by 0.8%.

Net investment income surged 19.5% to a record $323.8 million, driven by an increase in fixed-maturity income. The figure was lower than our estimate of $382.1 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $343 million.



Total expenses increased 12.1% to $2.9 billion, primarily due to higher losses and loss expenses and other operating costs and expenses. The figure matched our estimate.



The loss ratio deteriorated 50 basis points (bps) to 62.4, while the expense ratio deteriorated 20 bps year over year to 28.5.



Catastrophe losses of $978. million in the quarter were wider than $61.5 million incurred in the year-ago quarter.



The consolidated combined ratio (a measure of underwriting profitability) deteriorated 70 basis points year over year to 90.9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was 92.

WRB Segment Details

Net premiums written at the Insurance segment increased 7.6% year over year to $2.7 billion in the quarter, primarily due to higher premiums from other liability, professional liability and auto. The figure was in line with our estimate.



The combined ratio deteriorated 50 bps to 91.5. Our estimate was 92.2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was 92.



Net premiums written in the Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment increased 5.5% year over year to $384 million on higher premiums at casualty reinsurance, property reinsurance and monoline excess. The figure was higer than our estimate of $346 million.



The combined ratio deteriorated 140 bps to 81.8. Our estimate was 106.9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was 107.

Financial Update

W.R. Berkley exited the third quarter of 2024 with total assets worth $40.4 billion, up 8.7% from year-end 2023. Senior notes and other debt remained almost flat at $1.8 billion.



Book value per share increased 14.1% from 2023 end levels to $22.11 as of Sept. 30, 2024.



Cash flow from operations was $1.2 billion in the third quarter of 2024, up 15.2% year over year.



Operating return on equity contracted 170 bps to 20%.



Total capital returned to shareholders was $138.3 million, consisting of $12.5 million of share repurchases, $95 million of special dividends and $30.5 million of regular dividends.

Performance of Other Insurers

The Travelers Companies TRV reported third-quarter 2024 core income of $5.24 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 38.2%. Total revenues increased 10.7% from the year-ago quarter to $11.84 billion, primarily driven by higher premiums, net investment income, fee income and other revenues. The top-line figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%.



Net written premiums increased 8% year over year to a record $11.31 billion, driven by strong growth across all three segments. The figure was higher than our estimate of $10.5 billion. Travelers witnessed an underwriting gain of $685 million against a loss of $136 million incurred in the year-ago quarter. The consolidated underlying combined ratio of 85.6 improved 500 bps year over year. The combined ratio improved 780 bps year over year to 93.2 due to an improvement in the underlying combined ratio and net favorable prior-year reserve development. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 97.



The Progressive Corporation’s PGR third-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $3.97 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.40. The bottom line more than doubled year over year. Operating revenues of $19.5 billion improved 24.9% year over year and beat the consensus estimate by 2.6%.



Net premiums written were $19.5 billion in the quarter, up 25% from $15.6 billion a year ago. Combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — improved 340 bps from the prior-year quarter’s level to 89.



RLI Corp. RLI reported third-quarter 2024 operating earnings of $1.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.7%. The bottom line more than doubled year over year. Operating revenues for the reported quarter were $426 million, up 1.4% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $420 million.



Gross premiums written increased 13% year over year to $563.4 million. This uptick can be attributed to the solid performance of the Casualty (up 15.7%), Property (up 9.6%) and Surety segments (up 9%). Our estimate was $572.3 million. Underwriting income increased to $40.7 million from $4.2 million in the year ago quarter. The combined ratio improved 910 basis points year over year to 89.6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric was pegged at 96, while our estimate was 103.1.

