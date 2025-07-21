W.R. Berkley (WRB) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

W.R. Berkley (WRB) reported $3.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.9%. EPS of $1.05 for the same period compares to $1.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.57 billion, representing a surprise of +1.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Expense Ratio - Total : 28.5% compared to the 28.4% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 28.5% compared to the 28.4% average estimate based on four analysts. Loss ratio - Total : 63.1% compared to the 63.1% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 63.1% compared to the 63.1% average estimate based on four analysts. Combined Ratio - Total : 91.6% compared to the 91.4% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 91.6% compared to the 91.4% average estimate based on four analysts. Loss ratio - Reinsurance & Monoline Excess : 57.7% versus 53.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 57.7% versus 53.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Net investment income : $379.3 million versus $358.42 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change.

: $379.3 million versus $358.42 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change. Revenues from non-insurance businesses : $128.84 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $131.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

: $128.84 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $131.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%. Net premiums earned : $3.1 billion compared to the $3.07 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.

: $3.1 billion compared to the $3.07 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year. Insurance service fees : $32.76 million compared to the $28.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.7% year over year.

: $32.76 million compared to the $28.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.7% year over year. Net premiums earned- Reinsurance & Monoline Excess : $369.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $384.7 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

: $369.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $384.7 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%. Net premiums earned- Insurance : $2.73 billion compared to the $2.67 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year.

: $2.73 billion compared to the $2.67 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year. Net investment gains (losses)- Net realized gains on investment sales : $30.53 million versus $-39.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -150.6% change.

: $30.53 million versus $-39.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -150.6% change. Other income (loss): $0.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

Here is how W.R. Berkley performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of W.R. Berkley have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

