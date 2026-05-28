W.R. Berkley Stock Lost 10.9% in a Year: Should You Buy the Dip?

Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB have lost 10.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 4.6%. Its share price as of Wednesday was $65.29, down 17.3% from its 52-week high of $78.96.

Slowing premium growth, competitive pricing pressure, and a rising expense ratio likely have weighed on the insurer. Despite this, the company continues to maintain strong underwriting performance, high return on equity (ROE), and growing investment income. It remains well-positioned to grow if premium growth stabilizes and insurance pricing conditions remain favorable.

Shares of other insurers like Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL, RLI Corp. RLI and Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL have lost 3%, 31.8%, and 34.5%, respectively, in the past year.

WRB Shares Are Expensive

WRB shares are trading at a premium to the industry. Its price-to-book value of 2.49X is higher than the industry average of 1.4X.

WRB’s Encouraging Growth Projection

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for W.R. Berkley’s 2026 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.9% The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $15 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 2.9%.

The consensus estimate for 2027 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 3% and 4%, respectively, from the corresponding 2026 estimates.

WRB’s Favorable Return on Capital

Return on equity for the trailing 12 months was 18.9%, which compared favorably with the industry’s 7.4%. This reflects its efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

ROIC in the trailing 12 months was 8.7%, better than the industry average of 5.7%. This reflects WRB’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income.

Factors Acting in Favor of WRB Stock

As part of its growth strategy, W.R. Berkley has been focusing on commercial lines, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines and specialty personal lines, where it has a competitive advantage. The company has diversified its business to offset cyclical pressures and ensure stability in cash flows despite cyclical gyrations.

The insurance business, which contributes the lion’s share to net premiums written, is poised to grow on the strength of several new startup units across varied business lines. Expansion of international business that offers diversification benefits, rate increase, market dislocations and high retention.

W.R. Berkley remains focused on expanding selectively in attractive global markets and thus has operations in the emerging markets of the UK, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia. The company’s international business has witnessed consistent premium growth over many years. Given its solid track record in the past, we expect the company’s international business to post increasing premiums going forward.

Net investment income has been witnessing improvement over the last few years, as evident from the CAGR of 9.8% in the last eight years (2018-2025). Record net invested assets and higher new money rates on growing fixed maturity portfolio, along with strong operating cash flows, are driving net investment income. Higher investment fund income arising from transportation and financial services-related sectors should also add to the upside.

The insurer is leveraging AI across underwriting, claims processing, risk assessment, customer service, fraud detection and marketing. WRB is at the forefront of AI integration, setting a benchmark for innovation and excellence.

W.R. Berkley maintains a solid balance sheet with sufficient liquidity and strong cash flows. WRB boasts more than 60 straight quarters of favorable reserve development, given its prudent underwriting. As of March 31, 2026, the company had cash and cash equivalents of nearly $2.3 billion. A strong capital position helps W.R. Berkley in wealth distribution via share repurchases, special dividends and dividend hikes that enhance shareholders’ value.

Risks for WRB

WRB’s expanding international operations expose it to increased political, legal, regulatory and economic risks, including foreign currency and credit risk. The insurer also faces additional risks that could have an adverse effect on its results of operations and financial condition.

WRB competes with a large number of other companies across selected lines of business. Increased competition affects the profitability of existing and new businesses. This intense competition could cause the supply and demand for insurance or reinsurance to change.

End Notes

The property and casualty insurer is set to grow on rate increases, reserving discipline, diversification benefits, momentum in international business, investment in alternative assets, and consistent cash flow. However, stiff competition and exposure to foreign currency and credit risk are the main concerns.

Banking on consistent cash flow, W.R. Berkley announced a 12.5% quarterly dividend hike in June 2025, marking an increase every year since 2005. Its dividend yield of 0.5% is higher than the industry average of 0.3%, making it an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.

Given the premium valuation, it is better to stay cautious about this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.