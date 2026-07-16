W.R. Berkley to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB is expected to register an improvement in both top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2026 results on July 20, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WRB’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.7 billion, indicating 1.7% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.09 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WRB’s second-quarter earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. The estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 3.8%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils About WRB

Our proven model predict an earnings beat for W.R. Berkley this time around. A stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold). This is not the case, as you can see below:

Earnings ESP: W.R. Berkley has an Earnings ESP of +1.84%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $1.11 is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

W.R. Berkley Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

W.R. Berkley Corporation price-eps-surprise | W.R. Berkley Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank: W.R. Berkley currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Shape Q2 Results of WRB

Gross premiums written in the Insurance segment are likely to have been supported by healthy momentum in other liability, short-tail lines, professional liability, workers' compensation and commercial auto. We expect the metric to be $3.6 billion, indicating an increase of 1.8% from the year-ago reported number.

The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment's gross premiums written are expected to have improved modestly, supported by selective underwriting, although increased competition in the property reinsurance market is likely to have tempered growth. We expect the metric to be $375 million, suggesting an improvement of 1.1% from the year-ago reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 premiums earned is pegged at $3.16 billion, indicating an increase of 1.9% from the year-ago reported quarter. Our estimate for the metric is pegged at $3.12 billion, indicating a 0.7% upside from the year-ago reported number.

The increase in income from fixed-maturity securities, investment funds, arbitrage trading accounts, real estate and equity securities is likely to have aided net investment income. Strong operating cash flows and higher reinvestment yields are expected to have further supported investment income growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 net investment income is pegged at $395 million, indicating an increase of 4.3% from the year-ago reported quarter.Our estimate for the metric is pegged at $407 million, indicating a 7.3% upside from the year-ago reported number.

Higher losses and loss expenses, other operating costs and expenses, and expenses from non-insurance businesses are likely to increase costs. We expect total expenses to increased 1.7% to $3.2 billion.

Higher net premiums earned and continued expense discipline are expected to have supported the expense ratio, which management expects to remain comfortably below 30% in 2026. We estimate the metric to be 28.30 in the to-be-reported quarter.

The combined ratio is expected to have remained favorable, supported by disciplined underwriting and healthy pricing in casualty lines. However, the second quarter likely experienced elevated severe convective storm , which is likely to have increased catastrophe losses, partially offsetting these benefits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pinned at 92, while our estimate for the combined ratio is pegged at 93.39.

Continued share buybacks are likely to have provided additional support to the bottom line.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three P&C insurance stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:

Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF has an Earnings ESP of +8.84% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.77, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 10.1%.

CINF’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

Chubb Limited CB has an Earnings ESP of +1.09% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.60, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.4%.

CB’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

The Allstate Corporation ALL has an Earnings ESP of +23.32% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.92, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 17.1%.

ALL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

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W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.