WPX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of WPX Energy Inc (Symbol: WPX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.07, changing hands as high as $6.09 per share. WPX Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 16.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WPX's low point in its 52 week range is $1.94 per share, with $14.425 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.97.

