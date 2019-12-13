US Markets

WPX in talks to buy Felix's oil and gas assets for $2.5 bln - BBG

Contributor
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published

WPX Energy Inc is in talks to buy the oil and gas assets of closely held Felix Energy for about $2.5 billion, Bloomberg reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

Dec 13 (Reuters) - WPX Energy Inc WPX.N is in talks to buy the oil and gas assets of closely held Felix Energy for about $2.5 billion, Bloomberg reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal with Denver-based Felix could be announced later this month, but no final decision has been made and talks could fall through, according to the report.

The deal excludes Felix's pipeline assets, which are being sold separately, the report said.

The companies were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 1524; Reuters Messaging: arundhati.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular