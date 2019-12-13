WPX in talks to buy Felix's oil and gas assets for $2.5 bln - BBG

Dec 13 (Reuters) - WPX Energy Inc WPX.N is in talks to buy the oil and gas assets of closely held Felix Energy for about $2.5 billion, Bloomberg reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal with Denver-based Felix could be announced later this month, but no final decision has been made and talks could fall through, according to the report.

The deal excludes Felix's pipeline assets, which are being sold separately, the report said.

The companies were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

