WPX Energy (WPX) Jumps: Stock Rises 9.1%

WPX Energy, Inc. WPX was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $9.53 to $11.16 in the past one-month time frame.



The move came after the company announced that it is committed to deliver shareholder value with the $2.5 billion acquisition of Felix Energy.



The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revisions of three increase and no decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



WPX Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

