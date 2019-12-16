WPX Energy to buy Felix Energy in $2.5 bln deal

Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer WPX Energy Inc WPX.N said on Monday it would buy privately held Delaware Basin operator Felix Energy in a $2.5 billion deal.

The deal, which is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2020, consists of $900 million in cash and $1.6 billion in WPX stock.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

