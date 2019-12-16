US Markets

WPX Energy to buy Delaware basin operator Felix in $2.5 bln deal

Contributor
Shanti S Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JIM URQUHART

U.S. oil and gas producer WPX Energy Inc said on Monday it would buy privately held Felix Energy in a $2.5 billion deal, adding acreage in the Delaware Basin, which is part of the prolific Permian.

Adds details, background

Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer WPX Energy Inc WPX.N said on Monday it would buy privately held Felix Energy in a $2.5 billion deal, adding acreage in the Delaware Basin, which is part of the prolific Permian.

Felix's about 1,500 gross undeveloped locations in the eastern portion of the Delaware basin are expected to produce about 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the company said.

The deal, which is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2020, consists of $900 million in cash and $1.6 billion in WPX stock.

WPX said it would add two members to its board from EnCap Investments LP, the private equity company that founded Felix.

The deal will add to earnings per share, free cash flow per share, the company said.

WPX said it has obtained committed financing from Barclays for the deal and has access to a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility.

Barclays and Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co are financial advisers to WPX and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP the legal adviser, while Jefferies LLC is the financial adviser to Felix and Vinson & Elkins LLP the legal adviser.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((ShantiS.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 7208; Twitter: https://twitter.com/shanti_2594;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular