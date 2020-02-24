WPX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of WPX Energy Inc (Symbol: WPX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.11, changing hands as low as $10.89 per share. WPX Energy Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WPX's low point in its 52 week range is $8.79 per share, with $15.325 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.