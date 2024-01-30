News & Insights

WPP's revenue less pass-through costs grew 0.9% in 2023

January 30, 2024 — 02:30 am EST

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - British advertising group WPP WPP.L said its revenue less pass-through costs grew 0.9% last year, and it expects at best a similar result in 2024, with a small increase in its operating profit margin of 20 to 40 basis points.

The company, which owns the agency networks Ogilvy and GroupM, said its 2023 headline operating profit margin was expected to be 14.8%, equivalent to 15.0% on a constant currency basis, at the top end of guidance of 14.8-15.0%.

In a trading update ahead of a capital markets day on Tuesday, WPP set a medium-term target of improving top-line growth to more than 3%, driven by investment in AI, data and technology.

