WPP (WPPGF) Price Target Increased by 13.15% to 5.73

The average one-year price target for WPP (OTCPK:WPPGF) has been revised to $5.73 / share. This is an increase of 13.15% from the prior estimate of $5.06 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.75 to a high of $9.97 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 45.79% from the latest reported closing price of $10.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in WPP. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPPGF is 0.17%, an increase of 19.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.07% to 235,639K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 24,309K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,044K shares , representing a decrease of 23.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPPGF by 30.63% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 21,277K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,627K shares , representing an increase of 12.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPPGF by 23.90% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,605K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,215K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPPGF by 33.41% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 14,096K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,945K shares , representing an increase of 8.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPPGF by 7.44% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 10,866K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,599K shares , representing an increase of 11.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPPGF by 28.87% over the last quarter.

