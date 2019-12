WPP to return $1.4 bln to investors via repurchase after Kantar deal

Dec 5 (Reuters) - WPP WPP.L said on Thursday it had completed the sale of 60% of data analytics business Kantar to private equity firm Bain Capital and would return about $1.4 billion to shareholders via a share repurchase programme.

WPP said the amount returned to investors would be about 40% of the $3.1 billion it earned in net proceeds from the sale and would be returned in two tranches, planned to be completed by March 2020.

The company has worked to restructure following several profit warnings and the abrupt departure of its founder and former chief executive Martin Sorrell over alleged misconduct, which he denies. The proceeds from the Kantar stake sale will be used to cut debt and rebuild.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Giles Elgood)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.