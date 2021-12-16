WPP Signs Deal With Citi For Share Buyback Program; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - WPP Group PLC (WPP.L, WPPGY) Thursday announced a share buyback programme.

The company said it has entered into a non-discretionary agreement with Citigroup Global Markets Limited in relation to the purchase by Citi of WPP's ordinary shares of 10 pence each for an aggregate purchase price of up to 250 million pounds. Citi is acting as riskless principal.

Ordinary Shares acquired by Citi under the agreement will be simultaneously on-sold by Citi to WPP.

The company said the purchase of shares in accordance with the Programme will take place during the period commencing December 16 and ending no later than February 18, 2022.

The purpose of the Programme is to reduce the share capital of WPP.

In London, WPP shares were trading at 1,089 pence, up 1.59 percent.

