WPP Sees Modest Growth and Strategic Wins in Q3

October 23, 2024 — 02:09 am EDT

WPP’s third quarter results show a modest like-for-like revenue growth of 0.5%, with significant client wins from Amazon, Unilever, and Henkel. The company is making strategic advances in AI-driven marketing, contributing to their competitive edge, and expects to use proceeds from the sale of its FGS Global stake to reduce leverage.

