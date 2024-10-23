WPP Sees Modest Growth and Strategic Wins in Q3

WPP (GB:WPP) has released an update.

WPP’s third quarter results show a modest like-for-like revenue growth of 0.5%, with significant client wins from Amazon, Unilever, and Henkel. The company is making strategic advances in AI-driven marketing, contributing to their competitive edge, and expects to use proceeds from the sale of its FGS Global stake to reduce leverage.

For further insights into GB:WPP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.