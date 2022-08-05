WPP raises net sales outlook again on strong client spending

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - WPP WPP.L, the world's largest advertising group, upgraded its full-year net sales outlook on Friday as it expects robust spending by clients across many industries in the United States and Europe.

WPP now expects like-for-like net sales to grow 6%-7% in 2022, up from an already upgraded forecast of 5.5-6.5%, it said in a statement.

Net sales in the first half of 2022 jumped 12.5% to 5.5 billion pounds ($6.7 billion), it added.

($1 = 0.8233 pounds)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.