WPP raises net sales outlook again on strong client spending

WPP, the world's largest advertising group, upgraded its full-year net sales outlook on Friday as it expects robust spending by clients across many industries in the United States and Europe.

WPP now expects like-for-like net sales to grow 6%-7% in 2022, up from an already upgraded forecast of 5.5-6.5%, it said in a statement.

Net sales in the first half of 2022 jumped 12.5% to 5.5 billion pounds ($6.7 billion), it added.

($1 = 0.8233 pounds)

