WPP plc (WPP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

WPP plc (WPP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.659 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 06, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WPP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -72.55% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $41.88, the dividend yield is 6.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WPP was $41.88, representing a -40.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.80 and a 54.08% increase over the 52 week low of $27.18.

WPP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) and Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). Zacks Investment Research reports WPP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -28.36%, compared to an industry average of -31.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WPP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WPP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WPP as a top-10 holding:

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IDOG with an increase of 9.19% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WPP at 2.11%.

