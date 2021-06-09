WPP plc (WPP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

WPP plc (WPP) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.978 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WPP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $71.88, the dividend yield is 5.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WPP was $71.88, representing a -0.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.29 and a 101.01% increase over the 52 week low of $35.76.

WPP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Moody's Corporation (MCO). Zacks Investment Research reports WPP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.94%, compared to an industry average of 22.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WPP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

