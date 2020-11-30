WPP Plc Proposes To Acquire Remaining Shares In WPP AUNZ - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - WPP Plc (WPP.L, WPPGY) has submitted a proposal to the Board of WPP AUNZ to pursue an acquisition of the remaining shares in WPP AUNZ. WPP currently holds a stake of approximately 61.5% of the share capital of WPP AUNZ. The proposal made by WPP is of A$0.55 per share in cash, resulting in a total aggregate consideration payable by WPP for the remaining shares of approximately A$181 million.

WPP noted that the proposal has not yet been put to WPP AUNZ shareholders and there is no certainty that the acquisition will complete.

