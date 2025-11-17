WPP plc - Depositary Receipt (WPP) Price Target Decreased by 15.05% to 26.51

The average one-year price target for WPP plc - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:WPP) has been revised to $26.51 / share. This is a decrease of 15.05% from the prior estimate of $31.21 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.60 to a high of $44.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.90% from the latest reported closing price of $18.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in WPP plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 9.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPP is 0.07%, an increase of 8.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.12% to 28,005K shares. The put/call ratio of WPP is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 10,186K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,139K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 31.52% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 5,800K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,364K shares , representing an increase of 24.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 13.54% over the last quarter.

Mondrian Investment Partners holds 3,192K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,634K shares , representing an increase of 17.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 21.96% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 759K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 626K shares , representing an increase of 17.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 41.25% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 448K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 428K shares , representing an increase of 4.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 90.89% over the last quarter.

