WPP Plc Acquires Cloud Commerce Group

(RTTNews) - WPP plc (WPP.L, WPPGY), on Tuesday, announced that it has acquired Cloud Commerce Group (CCG), a UK-based technology company that helps brands to market, sell and deliver their products across ecommerce platforms and marketplaces globally.

CCG's software platform helps brands across the entire commerce journey, connecting customer acquisition and multi-platform commerce, with warehousing, inventory, and fulfilment partners. CCG's solution integrates with the most widely-used and popular marketplaces including Amazon and eBay, ecommerce platforms including Shopify and Magento, and multiple accounting systems, payment gateways and fulfilment partners.

The platform powers over £1 billion in gross merchandise value annually through its various integrations.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: "Clients look to WPP to help them market, sell and fulfil across multiple ecommerce channels and marketplaces. With over £1 billion revenue transacting through its platform, Cloud Commerce Group already has demonstrable scale and success in managing the complex omnichannel commerce needs of global brands. I'm excited about how CCG's expertise will further strengthen the breadth and depth of our commerce offering to deliver growth for our clients."

