WPP (LSE:WPP) Price Target Decreased by 8.43% to 1,158.78

The average one-year price target for WPP (LSE:WPP) has been revised to 1,158.78 / share. This is an decrease of 8.43% from the prior estimate of 1,265.46 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 848.40 to a high of 1,964.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.55% from the latest reported closing price of 764.60 / share.

WPP Maintains 5.15% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.15%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.97%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in WPP. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPP is 0.27%, a decrease of 6.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.94% to 213,877K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 26,872K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,790K shares, representing an increase of 15.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 2.23% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,783K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,799K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 0.24% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 13,346K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,366K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 1.04% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 12,588K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,597K shares, representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 6.92% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,244K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,016K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 13.10% over the last quarter.

See all WPP regulatory filings.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.