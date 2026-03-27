WPP (LSE:WPP) Price Target Decreased by 12.71% to 323.51

The average one-year price target for WPP (LSE:WPP) has been revised to 323.51 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 12.71% from the prior estimate of 370.60 GBX dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 212.10 GBX to a high of 598.50 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.32% from the latest reported closing price of 232.20 GBX / share.

WPP Maintains 6.46% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 6.46%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.62% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in WPP. This is an decrease of 285 owner(s) or 98.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPP is 0.46%, an increase of 165.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.58% to 3,312K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MPIEX - MONDRIAN INTERNATIONAL VALUE EQUITY FUND holds 2,314K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,161K shares , representing an increase of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 23.47% over the last quarter.

ICOW - Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 856K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 751K shares , representing an increase of 12.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 21.68% over the last quarter.

PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 140K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VWID - Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 42.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 18.90% over the last quarter.

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