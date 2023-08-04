WPP lowers full-year forecast as tech clients curb spending

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - WPP WPP.L, the world's biggest advertising group, downgraded its full-year like-for-like growth forecast to 1.5-3.0% from 3-5% on Friday, after lower spending from tech clients caused its revenue in North America to decline in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.