WPP

WPP launches $1.1 bln buyback after 'outstanding' year

Contributor
Kate Holton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

WPP, the world's largest advertising group, announced an 800 million-pound ($1.1 billion) share buyback for 2022 after it said an "outstanding" year had enabled it to meet recently upgraded forecasts for 2021 net sales.

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - WPP WPP.L, the world's largest advertising group, announced an 800 million-pound ($1.1 billion) share buyback for 2022 after it said an "outstanding" year had enabled it to meet recently upgraded forecasts for 2021 net sales.

The group said its main net sales metric - like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs - had risen by 12.1% in 2021. It forecast around 5% growth for 2022.

"We look forward to 2022 with confidence," Chief Executive Mark Read said. "We are guiding to strong top-line growth, improving profitability and continued investment in our people and services."

(Reporting by Kate Holton Editing by William Schomberg)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WPP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters