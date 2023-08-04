WPP H1 Headline Pretax Profit Declines; LFL Revenue Less Pass-through Costs Up 2.0%

(RTTNews) - WPP PLC (WPP.L, WPPGY) reported first-half pretax profit of 204.3 million pounds compared to 418.6 million pounds, last year. Profit per ordinary share was 10.3 pence compared to 22.7 pence. Headline profit before tax was 546 million pounds compared to 562 million pounds, previous year. Headline profit per share was 33.1 pence compared to 33.0 pence.

First half revenue was 7.22 billion pounds compared to 6.75 billion pounds, prior year. LFL revenue was up 3.5%, for the period. Revenue less pass-through costs was 5.81 billion pounds, up 5.5%. LFL revenue less pass-through costs was up 2.0%, for the period.

For 2023, the Board declared an interim dividend of 15.0 pence. The record date for the interim dividend is 13 October 2023, and the dividend will be payable on 3 November 2023.

