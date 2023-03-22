Markets

WPP Group Appoints Joanne Wilson To Succeed John Rogers As CFO

March 22, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - British mass media firm WPP Group plc (WPP.L, WPPGY) announced Wednesday that Joanne Wilson will join the Board and become CFO designate on April 19, 2023. Wilson will succeed John Rogers, who announced his decision on November 8, 2022 to step down.

Wilson will succeed Rogers as CFO immediately following the announcement of the Company's 2023 First Quarter Trading Update, at which point John will stand down as a Director of the Company.

John will remain available until later this year and will work with Joanne to transition responsibilities.

