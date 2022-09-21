WPP Group Acquires JeffreyGroup In Latin America For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - WPP Group Plc (WPP.L, WPPGY), a British mass media firm, announced Wednesday the acquisition of JeffreyGroup, one of the most respected independent corporate communications, public affairs, and marketing consulting firms in Latin America.

JeffreyGroup will join the Hill+Knowlton Strategies international network and will create the largest global communications agency presence in Latin America, doubling Hill+Knowlton Strategies' footprint in the region.

Headquartered in Miami, with 330 people across offices in Mexico City, Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Buenos Aires, JeffreyGroup has been a powerhouse in Latin America for nearly three decades.

The agency specializes in developing innovative, award-winning brand and corporate communications programmes and public affairs strategies for clients across a broad range of industries, including Amazon, American Airlines, AstraZeneca, Bacardí, Bayer, BlackRock, Johnson & Johnson, Marriott International, Salesforce, TikTok, and Walt Disney World Resorts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.