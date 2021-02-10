WPP Group Acquires DTI Digital - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - WPP Group PLC (WPP.L, WPPGY) has acquired DTI Digital, a Brazilian digital innovation and software engineering company. WPP said the acquisition is in line with its objectives to expand presence in the faster growing areas of experience, commerce and technology.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: "Our clients are looking for fully integrated solutions that combine creativity with cutting-edge technology to help them adapt and respond to the rapidly shifting business environment."

Based in Belo Horizonte, DTI employs 800 people. Its client list includes Vale, Localiza, MRV, FCA, Gerdau, Serasa Experian, Hermes Pardini, Pottencial, BS2, Ânima and Bayer.

