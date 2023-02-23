WPP FY2 Profit Rises, Lifts Dividend; Sees LFL Revenue Growth In FY23

(RTTNews) - British mass media firm WPP Group Plc (WPP.L, WPPGY) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2022 profit before tax climbed 22 percent to 1.16 billion pounds from last year's 951 million pounds.

Earnings per share were 61.2 pence, a growth of 16.6 percent from 52.5 pence last year.

Headline profit before tax was 1.60 billion pounds or 98.5 pence per share, compared to prior year's 1.37 billion pounds or 25.5 pence per share.

Revenue for the period grew 12.7 percent to 14.43 billion pounds from last year's 12.80 billion pounds. On a like-for-like basis, revenues increased 6.7 percent.

The company generated strong performance across all key WPP agencies.

Further, WPP proposed a final dividend of 24.4 pence per share, up 30.5 percent, for a proposed total dividend for 2022 of 39.4 pence.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company projects LFL revenue less pass-through costs growth of 3 percent to 5 percent, and further margin improvement reflecting continued operating leverage, to deliver a headline margin of around 15 percent, excluding the impact of FX.

