News & Insights

WPP

WPP cuts full-year outlook again as tech clients rein in spend

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

October 26, 2023 — 02:24 am EDT

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

Adds CEO quote in paragraph 2, Q3 growth in paragraph 3

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - WPP WPP.L, the world's largest ad group, cut its outlook for the second quarter in a row on Thursday, saying it now expected like-for-like growth this year to be 0.5-1.0%, as big tech client continued in rein in marketing spend.

"Our top-line performance in Q3 was below our expectations and continued to be impacted by the cautious spending trends we saw in Q2, particularly across technology clients with more impact from this felt in GroupM over the summer than the first half," Chief Executive Mark Read said.

Like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs in the third quarter declined by 0.6%, missing consensus of 1.0% growth.

WPP said growth in UK, Western Continental Europe and Rest of World was offset by declines in North America, with continued weakness from technology clients, and in China.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WPP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.