WPP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of WPP plc (Symbol: WPP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.71, changing hands as high as $52.11 per share. WPP plc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WPP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WPP's low point in its 52 week range is $39.67 per share, with $83.695 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.05.

