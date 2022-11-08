WPP CFO Rogers to be replaced by Britvic finance boss Wilson

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Advertising giant WPP WPP.L said finance director, John Rogers, would step down next year, to be replaced by the CFO at drinks company Britvic BVIC, Joanne Wilson.

Rogers, who steered the world's biggest advertising company through the COVID-19 pandemic and the start of its transformation programme during his three years in the role, will pursue "broader executive opportunities" outside the country, WPP said.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.