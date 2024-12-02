WPP Announces Total Voting Rights and Capital Update

News & Insights

WPP (GB:WPP) has released an update.

WPP PLC has disclosed its total voting rights and capital, reporting 1,078,802,358 voting rights as of November 29, 2024, after accounting for shares held in Treasury. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their reporting requirements in compliance with the FCA’s rules. WPP continues to leverage creativity for transformative business practices.

