WPP acquires influencer marketing specialist Goat

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

March 22, 2023 — 03:29 am EDT

Written by Amy-Jo Crowley for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - UK advertising group WPP WPP.L said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Goat, an influencer marketing specialist.

Goat specializes in marketing campaigns that aim to improve customer engagement for brands including Dell, Tesco, Uber and Natura.

Goat was founded in 2015 and has more than 150 in staff.

"Influencer marketing is a key growth priority for the industry and for WPP," said WPP CEO Mark Read.

