W.P. Carey's Q3 FFO Surpasses Estimates, Revenues Grow Y/Y

W.P. Carey WPC reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $1.25, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23. The figure improved 5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Results reflected higher revenues, aided by strong investment activity and a disciplined disposition strategy. WPC raised its full-year 2025 AFFO per share guidance.

Quarterly revenues of $429 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $422.2 million. Moreover, revenues increased 8.7% year over year.

WPC’s Q3 in Detail

In the third quarter, lease revenues increased 11.4% year over year to $372.1 million. The growth in lease revenues was aided by net investment activity and rent escalations.

Income from finance leases and loans receivable increased significantly year over year, mainly due to the net investment activity.

Operating property revenues decreased 28.3% year over year due to the sale of several self-storage operating properties in the second and third quarters of 2025 and the conversion of certain self-storage operating properties to net leases in the third quarter of 2024 and the first nine months of 2025.

The total investment value for the quarter stood at $656.4 million. As of Oct. 28, 2025, the company has five capital investments and commitments to the tune of $67.1 million, scheduled to be completed in 2025, and six capital investments and commitments totaling $181 million to be completed by the first quarter of 2027.

In the third quarter, the company sold 29 properties for gross sale proceeds of $495.2 million.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, the contractual same-store rent grew 2.4% year over year on a constant-currency basis.

WPC’s Balance Sheet Position

As of Sept. 30, 2025, the company had a total liquidity of $2.1 billion, including around $1.6 billion of available capacity under its senior unsecured credit facility, $249 million of cash and cash equivalents and $64.1 million of cash held at qualified intermediaries.

WPC’s 2025 Outlook

WPC has raised and narrowed its guidance for 2025 AFFO per share due to higher expected investment volume and a lower estimate of potential rent loss from tenant credit events.

For 2025, W.P. Carey expects its AFFO to be between $4.93 and $4.99 per share, up from the earlier guide range of $4.87-$4.95.

The REIT expects an investment volume between $1.8 and $2.1 billion and a disposition volume between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion for 2025.

WPC's Zacks Rank

WPC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

