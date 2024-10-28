W.P. Carey's Earnings: A Preview

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that W.P. Carey will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18.

W.P. Carey bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 4.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at W.P. Carey's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.17 1.19 EPS Actual 1.17 1.14 1.19 1.32 Price Change % -5.0% -0.0% -6.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of W.P. Carey's Stock

Shares of W.P. Carey were trading at $57.28 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on W.P. Carey

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on W.P. Carey.

A total of 7 analyst ratings have been received for W.P. Carey, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $61.71, suggesting a potential 7.73% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Essential Props Realty, Broadstone Net Lease and Global Net Lease, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Essential Props Realty is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $34.27, indicating a potential 40.17% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Broadstone Net Lease, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, indicating a potential 68.58% downside. As per analysts' assessments, Global Net Lease is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential 83.85% downside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Essential Props Realty, Broadstone Net Lease and Global Net Lease are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity W.P. Carey Neutral -13.90% $343.17M 1.65% Essential Props Realty Buy 27.79% $115.60M 1.52% Broadstone Net Lease Neutral -3.15% $100.60M 1.14% Global Net Lease Buy 112.10% $167.75M -1.89%

Key Takeaway:

W.P. Carey ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with one peer showing the highest growth and another the lowest decline. In terms of gross profit, W.P. Carey is at the top compared to its peers. However, for return on equity, W.P. Carey is at the bottom, with one peer having a negative return. Overall, W.P. Carey's performance is mixed compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Inc is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership of properties located in the U.S., Western Europe, and Northern Europe. W.P. Carey organizes its operations into Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The vast majority of the company's income is derived from its Real Estate division in the form of lease revenue from long-term agreements with companies. W.P. Carey's real estate portfolio is primarily comprised of single-tenant office, industrial, warehouse, and retail facilities located around the world. most of the company's revenue comes from properties in the USA. The company's Investment Management unit generates revenue from providing real estate advisory and portfolio management services to other REITs.

Breaking Down W.P. Carey's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: W.P. Carey's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -13.9%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 36.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): W.P. Carey's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.65%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): W.P. Carey's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.81%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.94.

To track all earnings releases for W.P. Carey visit their earnings calendar on our site.

