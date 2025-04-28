W.P. Carey's Earnings Outlook

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate W.P. Carey to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19.

W.P. Carey bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 2.78% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at W.P. Carey's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.19 1.18 1.17 1.19 EPS Actual 1.21 1.18 1.17 1.14 Price Change % 3.0% -1.0% -5.0% -0.0%

Performance of W.P. Carey Shares

Shares of W.P. Carey were trading at $60.62 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.25%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on W.P. Carey

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding W.P. Carey.

Analysts have given W.P. Carey a total of 7 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $62.57, indicating a potential 3.22% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Essential Properties, Broadstone Net Lease and Global Net Lease, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Essential Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $33.5, suggesting a potential 44.74% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Broadstone Net Lease, with an average 1-year price target of $21.0, suggesting a potential 65.36% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Global Net Lease, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 85.15% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Essential Properties, Broadstone Net Lease and Global Net Lease, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity W.P. Carey Neutral -1.52% $361.34M 0.55% Essential Properties Neutral 24.98% $127.10M 1.51% Broadstone Net Lease Outperform 6.79% $105.36M 0.87% Global Net Lease Outperform -3.68% $163.50M -0.79%

Key Takeaway:

W.P. Carey ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, W.P. Carey is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Inc is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership of properties located in the U.S., Western Europe, and Northern Europe. W.P. Carey organizes its operations into Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The vast majority of the company's income is derived from its Real Estate division in the form of lease revenue from long-term agreements with companies. W.P. Carey's real estate portfolio is primarily comprised of single-tenant office, industrial, warehouse, and retail facilities located around the world. majority of the company's revenue comes from properties in the USA. Its Investment Management unit generates revenue from providing real estate advisory and portfolio management services to other REITs.

W.P. Carey's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining W.P. Carey's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.52% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): W.P. Carey's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.55%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): W.P. Carey's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.27% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: W.P. Carey's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.95.

