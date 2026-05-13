W.P. Carey Expands 2026 Investments to $1.1B on Strong Deal Momentum

W.P. Carey WPC announced the completion of $1.1 billion of investments from the start of 2026 through May 12, underscoring strong deal execution and steady capital deployment momentum. The company committed roughly $400 million of investments after reporting first-quarter 2026 results on April 28.

Backed by ongoing investments, committed capital spending for the remainder of 2026 and a healthy acquisition pipeline, WPC now has a visible investment volume of nearly $1.5 billion lined up for the year.

A major highlight was the sale-leaseback acquisition of a 43-property manufacturing portfolio from GardenCore, a leading U.S. producer of lawn and garden consumables. Spanning operations across 24 states, the deal includes a 20-year triple-net master lease with fixed annual rent escalators, offering long-term cash flow visibility. Following the transaction, GardenCore has become one of WPC’s 10 largest tenants based on annualized base rent.

W.P. Carey’s robust investment activity and expanding acquisition pipeline reinforce its growth outlook for 2026. The GardenCore transaction further strengthens the company’s portfolio quality through long-duration, inflation-protected cash flows and deeper exposure to mission-critical industrial assets. With disciplined capital deployment and a healthy pipeline, WPC appears well-positioned to drive stable earnings growth and support long-term shareholder returns.

Over the past six months, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have risen 10.5% compared with the industry 's growth of 9.6%.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Chatham Lodging Trust REIT CLDT, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Prologis PLD, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLDT’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $1.27, which indicates year-over-year growth of 24.5%.

The consensus estimate for PLD’s full-year FFO per share is pinned at $6.17, which calls for a 6.2% increase from the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.